Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

