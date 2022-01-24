Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

NYSE:IQV opened at $240.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.22.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

