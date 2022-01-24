Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

