Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.40 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

