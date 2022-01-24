Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture stock opened at $326.04 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,406 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

