Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.22) to €18.90 ($21.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantia stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 18,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

