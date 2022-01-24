Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

