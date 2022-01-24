AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

AEYE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 3.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 11.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.