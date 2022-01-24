Audius Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.94 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002359 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $416.14 million and $20.94 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.