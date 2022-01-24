Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.63 ($91.62).

NDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR:NDA traded down €1.30 ($1.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €98.56 ($112.00). 109,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.52.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.