Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

ANZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.