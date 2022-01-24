Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.