AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $258.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,757. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $161.10 and a one year high of $257.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

