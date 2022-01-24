Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,036,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises approximately 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avaya worth $159,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avaya by 67.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVYA opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.