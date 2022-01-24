Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

