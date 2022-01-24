Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $303.31 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.