Aviva PLC Purchases 7,201 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.24 and a 200-day moving average of $560.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

