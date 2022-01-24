Aviva PLC Sells 10,945 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

