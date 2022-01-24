Aviva PLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $353.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $221.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.42 and its 200 day moving average is $328.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.