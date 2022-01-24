AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.