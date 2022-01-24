Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXTA opened at $30.30 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

