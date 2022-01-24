Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 567,874 shares valued at $104,361,173. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

