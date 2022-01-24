Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.74. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,476 shares traded.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 102.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 926.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.