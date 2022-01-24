Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $13.74. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 2,476 shares traded.
AZRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 102.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 926.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
