B. Riley Lowers Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312,900 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

