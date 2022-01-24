B. Riley Trims Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Target Price to $6.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

