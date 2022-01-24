B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $152.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.