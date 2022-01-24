B. Riley Trims Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price to $152.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

