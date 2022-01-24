B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

