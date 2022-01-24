B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $344,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.