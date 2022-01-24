B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $464,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $111.78 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

