B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.