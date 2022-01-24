Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.46 ($36.89).

Shares of SZG opened at €33.26 ($37.80) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 12-month high of €37.12 ($42.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

