Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider John Ramsay Purchases 30,000 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($130,167.83).

LON BAB traded down GBX 12.10 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 315.70 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 198.30 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.30).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.28) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.80) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.78).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.