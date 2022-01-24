Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.81 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $114.81 million and $24.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.19 or 0.00025447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,496,465 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

