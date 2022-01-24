Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 74 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $353.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $221.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

