Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.29 Million Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.29 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

