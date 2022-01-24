Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

CTXS stock opened at $101.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

