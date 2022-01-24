Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

