Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.01 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,021 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

