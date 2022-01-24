Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.24 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.