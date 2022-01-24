Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

IBM stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

