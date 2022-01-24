Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $902,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.08 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.