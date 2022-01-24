Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.97. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

