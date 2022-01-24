Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.53.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $267.56 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

