Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,452,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.15% of Kinross Gold worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

