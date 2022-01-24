Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 344,737 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5,341.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $60,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $174.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

