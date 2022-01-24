Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.72% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $91,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

