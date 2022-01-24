Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,736 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,349,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $110,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.