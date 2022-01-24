Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,573 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,008 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $499.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

