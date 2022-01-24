Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OZK stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

