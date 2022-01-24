Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.77 ($81.56).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.98. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

